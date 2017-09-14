Sponsor Content What's this?
Distributed Energy: The Thousand Oaks Solution
Do you ever stop to think about what happens after you flush a toilet? Some municipalities spend between 20 and 40 percent of their annual budgets on the energy needed to operate wastewater treatment plants. Not the city of Thousand Oaks, though: They transformed their biggest energy user into an energy generator.
Across the U.S., energy users of all sizes are taking control of their power supply, and relieving stress from the grid. That’s the idea behind distributed energy. Atlantic Re:think and Siemens partnered to explore this burgeoning energy revolution in 360º video.