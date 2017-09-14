Sponsor Content What's this?
Distributed Energy: The Utility-Scale Solution
Sponsor Content: Siemens
Many residents of Arizona want to soak up the power of the sun. Arizona’s largest electric company, Arizona Public Service, wants to give its customers this option, but doing so can present technical challenges. Through a pilot program, APS is now testing a solution to further improve reliability using residential solar and battery storage.
Across the U.S., energy users of all sizes are taking control of their power supply, and relieving stress from the grid. That’s the idea behind distributed energy. Atlantic Re:think and Siemens partnered to explore this burgeoning energy revolution in 360º video.