‘Don’t Let Us Die in Here’

A group of immigrant women used the video-call system at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center to send The Atlantic a message. They're detained at the 1,500-bed Northwest Detention Center, in Washington State, while ICE pursues their deportations.

“We’re not doing well here … and they’re not helping us,” one woman says.

They take turns speaking to the camera.

“Please, we just want to ask everyone out there to know what’s going on,” says another woman. “How bad this is. How serious this is.”