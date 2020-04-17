Presented by
Atlantic Documentaries
‘Don’t Let Us Die in Here’
Apr 17, 2020
|
100 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
A group of immigrant women used the video-call system at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center to send The Atlantic a message. They're detained at the 1,500-bed Northwest Detention Center, in Washington State, while ICE pursues their deportations.
“We’re not doing well here … and they’re not helping us,” one woman says.
They take turns speaking to the camera.
“Please, we just want to ask everyone out there to know what’s going on,” says another woman. “How bad this is. How serious this is.”
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.
Author: Jeremy Raff
About This Series
Original short documentaries produced by The Atlantic