Kids Feel Pandemic Anxiety Too

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the challenges of parenting into sharp relief. But what about the children?

In a new documentary from The Atlantic, kids share their thoughts, opinions, and feelings about the international crisis.

“Partly, it feels kind of cool, because I get to live through something that’ll probably be in history,” says 9-year-old Emeline Miner. “But it’s also kind of scary.”

Eleven-year-old Rebekah Joseph, who has a preexisting condition, is more anxious. “I have asthma, so that kind of scares me,” she says.

“I’m worried … that this will go on for a long time,” says 11-year-old Paolo Velez. “Like, we are just at the start of it.”