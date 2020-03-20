Presented by
The Art of Comedy in Quarantine
Mar 20, 2020
As China enters its eighth week in quarantine, citizens across the country are seeking new ways to amuse themselves. As a result, activity in TikTok has skyrocketed—particularly when it comes to comedy.
In a new documentary, Jesse Appell, an American comedian who studied Chinese comedy, demonstrates how TikTok is bringing an entire nation together during a difficult time. Violet Wang, a Chinese citizen, tells us that she also finds a welcome reprieve in funny TikTok videos.
Authors: Salima Koroma, Vishakha Darbha
