The Art of Comedy in Quarantine

As China enters its eighth week in quarantine, citizens across the country are seeking new ways to amuse themselves. As a result, activity in TikTok has skyrocketed—particularly when it comes to comedy.

In a new documentary, Jesse Appell, an American comedian who studied Chinese comedy, demonstrates how TikTok is bringing an entire nation together during a difficult time. Violet Wang, a Chinese citizen, tells us that she also finds a welcome reprieve in funny TikTok videos.