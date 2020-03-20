The Art of Comedy in Quarantine

Presented by

As China enters its eighth week in quarantine, citizens across the country are seeking new ways to amuse themselves. As a result, activity in TikTok has skyrocketed—particularly when it comes to comedy.


In a new documentary, Jesse Appell, an American comedian who studied Chinese comedy, demonstrates how TikTok is bringing an entire nation together during a difficult time. Violet Wang, a Chinese citizen, tells us that she also finds a welcome reprieve in funny TikTok videos.

