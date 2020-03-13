The World Without Giraffes

Since time immemorial, giraffes have captivated the human imagination. Yet the total giraffe population has fallen 30 percent in the past few decades, and very few people have seemed to notice.

“Giraffes are all over the place in popular culture,” says the Atlantic staff writer Ed Yong. “I think because of that, we forget that, actually, they are endangered.”

In a new episode of The Idea File, Yong explains why it’s crucial to channel our reverence for these beloved animals into tangible conservation efforts.