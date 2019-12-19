Presented by
The Idea File
Why Dating Is Hard for Millennials
Dec 19, 2019
|
13 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
The landscape of modern romance is peppered with dating apps. It’s how most new couples meet. In the latest episode of The Idea File, staff writer Ashley Fetters explains the social implications of online dating.
“More people than ever are dating in a limitless marketplace,” she says in the video. “Today’s dating pool, I think, has a different skill set.”
For more, read two of Fetters’s articles, “The 5 Years That Changed Dating” and “Why It’s So Hard for Young People to Date Offline.”
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.
Authors: Catherine Spangler, Sophia Myszkowski
About This Series
Deconstructing the way we live, with The Atlantic's writers