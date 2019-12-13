The Nightmare of Zero Tolerance

“They don’t tell you anything. They just take your child and—goodbye.” That’s how Darlin, a 26-year-old mother from Honduras, describes the experience of being separated from her son at the U.S.-Mexico border, in Isabel Castro’s affecting short documentary, Darlin. Seeking asylum due to the life-threatening persecution she faced in her home country, Darlin and 8-year-old Hamilton were detained separately for a month under the zero-tolerance policy. When Castro met Darlin for the first time, in the parking lot of a detention center in San Antonio, Texas, Darlin had just been released and was unable to obtain information on the whereabouts of her son. “She looked scared and so tired,” Castro told me.

Castro was connected with Darlin through RAICES, a nonprofit working to reunite families. The filmmaker had volunteered to drive Darlin to Houston. “I introduced myself and we drove the next couple of hours mostly in silence,” Castro recalled. “When we did talk, Darlin would comment on the passing landscape or talk about my taste in music—she didn’t like it very much.” Near the end of the ride, Darlin started to tell Castro about her family; she’d left her mother behind in Honduras, and was certain that she’d never see her again. Darlin’s husband, Jefry, was being detained at the Port Isabel Detention Center, near Los Fresnos, Texas.

“I didn’t want to leave after I’d dropped [Darlin] off in Houston,” Castro said. “I wanted to spend more time with her and see how things would turn out.” So Castro asked Darlin if she could tell her story. She would follow the family for nearly four months.

When she began filming, Castro pledged to stick around until each of Darlin’s family members was released from government custody. “I hadn’t anticipated how unpredictable this would be,” she said. “Long stretches of time waiting for news about Hamilton and Jefry were punctuated by adrenaline-filled bursts of confused mayhem.” In the film, Castro depicts this charged uncertainty with visually stunning montages that she hoped would emulate that particular experience of time. “Reporting on or near the border has felt—and continues to feel—extremely surreal,” Castro said. “Memories of what I’ve seen, experienced, and filmed feel circular as opposed to linear.” The montage sequences disrupt that linearity.

Ultimately, Jefry would be detained for nearly six months. Lacking legal representation, the family struggled to navigate the byzantine immigration system. The fear of deportation loomed large. In the film, Jefry describes the hopelessness he experienced during his time in the detention center: “I can’t take it anymore. I’m going to kill myself. I need to get out of this place.”

Despite the fact that Castro has experience reporting on the topic of immigration and speaks both Spanish and English fluently, she said she was “completely overwhelmed and confused at any given moment” about the circumstances surrounding Darlin’s family’s immigration status. “At every step in the process, there was unregistered paperwork, clerical errors, miscommunication between agencies, lack of legal support and infrastructure, and so many other problems,” she said. “To me, this was revelatory. If I couldn’t help explain things to Darlin, how are immigrants’ families across the country supposed to understand what is going on and how to navigate it?”

These days, Darlin’s family still lives in a kind of purgatory as they await their ongoing court hearings. Castro speaks with Darlin regularly, and recently visited her to meet her newborn daughter, Jordana.