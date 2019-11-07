Fake Apologies Are on the Rise

The non-apology apology—we might recognize this tactic in our personal lives, employed by friends or lovers who want to shirk responsibility for wrongdoing by assuaging us with a “sorry, not sorry.” This evasive approach to remorse, however, has begun to infiltrate the public realm. Perhaps emboldened by President Donald Trump, political figures, celebrities, and powerful people of all stripes are resorting to the fake apology. In a new episode of The Idea File, the staff writer Megan Garber illustrates the potential consequences of this trend. “Without apologies, we may also lose accountability,” she says.

