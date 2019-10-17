Why Is America So Obsessed With Ivy League Schools?

We know that elite colleges aren’t the only pathway to elite careers. Yet many parents will stop at nothing to gain their children admission to these highly selective institutions. In a new episode of The Idea File, the Atlantic staff writer Adam Harris investigates the American fixation on Ivy League colleges that led to the Varsity Blues college-admissions scandal. Harris also reveals who really suffers from the hysteria of the college-admissions process, with its attendant misconduct as families try to game the system.

