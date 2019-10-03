Presented by
Your Phone Isn’t Safe
Oct 03, 2019
Identity theft isn’t usually something that keeps people up at night. It should, argues the former Atlantic writer Taylor Lorenz: “You don’t ever worry about it until it happens to you.”
In a new episode of The Idea File, Lorenz explains how giving out your phone number could lead to a devastating hack—even when your phone is sitting in your pocket. She also offers guidance on how to better inoculate yourself against exposing sensitive personal data.
Authors: Catherine Spangler, Sophia Myszkowski
