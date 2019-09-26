When a Tree Is Poached in the Forest, Does It Make a Sound?

A small group of people goes into the woods with a chain saw. That's how it begins. It ends with the death of a tree—felled, illegally, by poachers.

The United States Forest Service estimates that as many as one in 10 trees cut in the national forests is poached. In a new animated video, the Atlantic contributing writer Lyndsie Bourgon reveals the surprising reason tree-poaching is on the rise.

Life Up Close is a project of The Atlantic, supported by the HHMI Department of Science Education.