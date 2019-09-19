Presented by
The Idea File
The Hidden Costs of P.E.
Sep 19, 2019
The Atlantic
Kids hate gym class. That truism transcends generations. The reasons, though, are starting to come into focus—and they make a convincing case for the restructuring, if not complete elimination, of physical-education programs.
In a new episode of The Idea File, the Atlantic staff writer Alia Wong exposes the hidden costs of P.E. and deconstructs its negligible impact on physical fitness.
Authors: Catherine Spangler, Vishakha Darbha, Jackie Lay
