Presented by

The Idea File

The Hidden Costs of P.E.

Sep 19, 2019 | 4 videos
Video by The Atlantic

Kids hate gym class. That truism transcends generations. The reasons, though, are starting to come into focus—and they make a convincing case for the restructuring, if not complete elimination, of physical-education programs.


In a new episode of The Idea File, the Atlantic staff writer Alia Wong exposes the hidden costs of P.E. and deconstructs its negligible impact on physical fitness.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Authors: Catherine Spangler, Vishakha Darbha, Jackie Lay

About This Series

Deconstructing the way we live, with The Atlantic's writers

Series

Tags