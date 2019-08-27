Presented by
Social-Media Companies Threaten Democracy
Aug 27, 2019
Today social-media companies such as Facebook and Twitter are the gatekeepers of meaningful freedom of speech. This is problematic, the New York Law School professor Nadine Strossen argues, because these companies often self-regulate in ways that violate the First Amendment.
