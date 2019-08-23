Presented by
It Was Easier to Be Skinny in the ’80s
Aug 23, 2019
The Atlantic
More than a third of adults in the United States are obese. This statistic is often attributed to a confluence of unhealthy dietary practices, sedentary lifestyles, and genetics. But we may be missing the bigger picture.
A 2015 study revealed that people today are 10 percent heavier than they were in the 1980s—even with the same diets and exercise regimens. A new episode of The Idea File investigates the plethora of complex factors that may be contributing to our increasing BMI, including a changing microbiome and toxic chemicals in the environment.
Authors: Jackie Lay, Vishakha Darbha, Catherine Spangler
