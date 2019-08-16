The Migrant Mogul

Growing up in Brownsville, Texas, the southernmost city along the U.S.-Mexico border, Juan Sanchez was always immersed in migrant life. He went on to build a career as an advocate, founding what is now the nation’s largest provider of shelter for migrant youth. “Our goal was always to keep families together,” Sanchez says in a new documentary from The Atlantic.

But he would stray far from that vision—so far that Sanchez became the very force he always fought against.

As his shelter empire grew, its moral meaning transmogrified. In 2017, he accepted $1.7 billion in government contracts, with $3.6 million in salary earnings. His largest facility, housed in a former Walmart, became a symbol of Trump’s industrial-scale separation policy. The champion for social justice had become a migrant mogul.

