The Idea File
‘We’re the Workaholics of the World’
Aug 08, 2019
|
1 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
Should a job provide a paycheck or a purpose? For Americans, the edict is both. “Work has become the centerpiece of our identity, the focal point of our lives, and the organizing principle of society,” says Derek Thompson in a new video from The Atlantic.
The concept of an all-consuming career—Thompson calls it workism—has rendered Americans the workaholics of the world. Where traditional religion once lent people meaning, community, and self-actualization, work has stepped in to fill the void. But it’s difficult to strike a balance between life and work, and many Americans are burning out.
“We have essentially made our work our god,” Thompson says.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.
Authors: Catherine Spangler, Sophia Myszkowski, Jackie Lay, Vishakha Darbha
About This Series
Deconstructing the way we live, with The Atlantic's writers