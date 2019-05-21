Are Parents Violating Their Kids’ Privacy Online?

Many children growing up today will discover that their digital footprint began in utero and didn’t stop there. This phenomenon has come to be known as “sharenting”—when parents share pictures and videos of their kids on social media, creating an indelible trail of digital bread crumbs.

“Almost all parents do this to some extent,” says Taylor Lorenz, a staff writer at The Atlantic, in a new video that investigates the unintended consequences of modern parents’ tendency to overshare. Is violating children’s privacy online unethical, or is it your right as a parent?

