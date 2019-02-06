How Should Americans Tackle Anti-Semitism?

“Our country and many others around the world have entered a dark period when virulent nationalism and bigotry are on the rise,” says Atlantic staff writer Emma Green. In a new Atlantic Argument, Green explains how the recent uptick in anti-Semitism is particularly alarming in Europe; a recent CNN poll revealed that a quarter of Europeans believe Jews have too much influence in business, finance, and wars across the world.

“So how do we stop this?” Green says in the video. “The question we should be asking is whether the latest wave of anti-Semitism can be stopped with elections alone.”