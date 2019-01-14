The Atlantic Bears Witness to Trump’s Destructive Presidency

In a November 2016 editorial, The Atlantic warned that Donald Trump would be a threat to the republic—and a danger to democracy itself. In the course of making our case that he was unfit to command, we called him “a demagogue, a xenophobe, a sexist, a know-nothing, and a liar.”

That was an understatement, argues editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg. In a new Atlantic Argument, Goldberg elucidates The Atlantic’s decision to analyze 50 of the most norm-bending, destructive, and improbable events of Trump’s presidency to date. “This is not a partisan exercise,” Goldberg says in the video. “Our list is comprised of incidents that we can’t imagine happening in any other presidency, Republican or Democratic.”

