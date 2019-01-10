Health Advice on Instagram Is Bunk

When it comes to health advice, don’t take Instagram’s word for it. The platform is rampant with misinformation about wellness, argues the Atlantic staff writer Amanda Mull. Behind many fads are Instagram influencers with perceived authority on health and wellness—the majority of whom have no real nutritional training or expertise.

Take celery juice, for example. In the latest Atlantic Argument, Mull explains how this health obsession went viral, despite the fact that science does not support any of the nutritional benefits that Instagram influencers extol. “When I looked into celery juice’s origins as a trend, most of the people who had given it a try assumed that it was recommended by doctors or medical professionals of some sort … According to every actual medical professional I talked to, none of these claims are actually true,” Mull says in the video. “Celery is almost all water and is relatively low in nutrients.”

The next time you read on Instagram that Himalayan pink salt is a medical miracle, take it with a grain of salt.