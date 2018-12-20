Americans Should Be ‘Screaming Mad’ About Amazon and ‘Corporate Welfare’

You may have heard by now that Amazon’s new headquarters will soon call the New York and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas home. This decision has engendered much criticism. But the Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson doesn’t think the vitriol is enough.

“We should all be screaming mad about the state of corporate handouts in this country,” Thompson says in the latest Atlantic Argument. He argues that corporate subsidies, such as those given to Amazon by New York State, should be illegal—and according to Thompson, this is a nonpartisan issue.

“Whether you're a far-left critic of corporations or a far-right critic of welfare, surely you can agree that welfare for corporations is just plain stupid,” Thompson says.