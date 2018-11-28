Presented by
The Atlantic Argument
The ‘Satanic Evil’ of Child Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church
Nov 28, 2018
The Atlantic
It’s no longer a secret that the Catholic Church suffers from a pervasive, decades-old child-sex-abuse epidemic, perpetrated by “a huge network of men: priests and bishops and cardinals and possibly even the Pope himself,” writer Caitlin Flanagan says. But, as Flanagan points out in the latest Atlantic Argument, children aren’t the only ones the Church has failed. Now mothers—including Flanagan herself—are having a crisis of faith in their religious institution.
“Without us, your Church will crumble,” Flanagan warns.
Authors: Vishakha Darbha, Caitlin Flanagan
