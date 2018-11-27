Even in the U.S., They’re Not Safe From China

Xinjiang, China is home to more than 11 million Uighurs, a largely Muslim ethnic minority. Currently, 1 million Uighurs are being held in Chinese internment camps, according to estimates cited by the UN and by U.S. officials. While Uighurs have long faced persecution by the Chinese Communist Party, the detainment campaign is unprecedented. In response, many Uighurs have fled their country.

Washington, D.C., is now home to the largest community of Uighurs in America. However, Uighurs there say that they are still not safe; many report being contacted and threatened by Chinese authorities. In a new documentary from The Atlantic, we hear from Uighurs in the U.S. who are under threat from China.