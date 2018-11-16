Home School
How Parents Influence Kids’ Gender Roles
Nov 16, 2018
“In our home, I take on a lot of responsibilities that previous generations would have scoffed at,” says Whit Honea, a co-founder of Dads 4 Change. In a new episode of Home School, The Atlantic’s animated series about parenting, Honea explains why, in a culture where outdated gender stereotypes are “very much alive,” parents shouldn’t dictate gender roles to their children.
“By no means do I want to imply that it's wrong for kids to embrace things that they enjoy just because it falls on one [gender] or the other—just that it shouldn't be mandated by us,” Honea says.
