The Atlantic Argument

You Should Be Worried About Your DNA Privacy

Oct 31, 2018
Video by The Atlantic

As DNA tests such as 23andMe and AncestryDNA become increasingly prevalent, concerns about genetic privacy are mounting—and with good reason, says the Atlantic writer Sarah Zhang. In the latest Atlantic Argument, Zhang explains how the recent spate of arrests that were made due to DNA databases—the most famous being the Golden State Killer—are just the beginning.


“Soon, it won’t be hard to imagine a world where everyone can be found for whatever reason through a relative’s DNA,” Zhang says in the video.

Authors: Vishakha Darbha, Sarah Zhang

