Men Are Socialized to ‘Act Inhumanely’
Oct 25, 2018
Thomas Page McBee transitioned at age 30. In his male body, he “started to experience the world differently immediately,” he says in a video filmed at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival in June. “I gained a lot of privileges and also lost a lot of connection.”
McBee, the author of Amateur: A True Story About What Makes a Man, goes on to detail how his experience of male socialization later in life afforded him a unique perspective on the internalization of masculinity. “When you look at Harvey Weinstein, you're seeing an extreme of a socialized behavior,” he argues.
