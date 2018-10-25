Presented by

Quoted

Men Are Socialized to ‘Act Inhumanely’

Oct 25, 2018 | 32 videos
Video by The Atlantic

Thomas Page McBee transitioned at age 30. In his male body, he “started to experience the world differently immediately,” he says in a video filmed at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival in June. “I gained a lot of privileges and also lost a lot of connection.”


McBee, the author of Amateur: A True Story About What Makes a Man, goes on to detail how his experience of male socialization later in life afforded him a unique perspective on the internalization of masculinity. “When you look at Harvey Weinstein, you're seeing an extreme of a socialized behavior,” he argues.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Author: Nicolas Pollock

About This Series

Big ideas from the Aspen Ideas Festival

Series

Tags