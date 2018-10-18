The ‘Special Genius’ of Dogs

When dogs domesticated themselves around 40,000 years ago, they became far more like human infants than their wolf ancestors, according to Brian Hare, Professor of Evolutionary Anthropology at Duke University. In a video filmed at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival, Hare details some of the many types of canine intelligence, including the most important to the success of their species: the ability to cooperate and communicate with humans.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.