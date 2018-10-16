Presented by
How to Talk to Your Kids About Race
Oct 16, 2018
The Atlantic
“The worst conversation adults can have with kids about race is no conversation at all,” says author Jemar Tisby. “Talking to kids about race needs to happen early, often, and honestly.”
In a new episode of Home School, The Atlantic’s animated series about parenting, Tisby offers advice on how to have a conversation with children about race, from experiential learning to watching classic animated films.
Author: Emily Buder
About This Series
Experts explore cutting-edge ideas about raising children, child psychology, family relationships, and more.