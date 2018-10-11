The Philosophy of ‘Circular Design’

“A lot of people don't know that the fashion industry is one of the worst polluters in the world,” says Eileen Fisher. In a video filmed at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival, in June, Fisher explains how the fashion industry employs one in six people worldwide. “There's a huge opportunity to actually clean up the industry and clean up the planet because so much work is done there,” she adds.

Fisher goes on to describe how her philosophy of clothing design, which she describes as “simple” and “circular,” lends itself to sustainability.