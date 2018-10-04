The Seismic Power of Women’s Rage

In America today, women are angry. But this isn’t a modern phenomenon, argues the author Rebecca Traister. In her new book, Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women's Anger, Traister details how female rage has long been the country’s political fuel. She expounded on this idea at Aspen Ideas Festival in June, where, in a video interview, she discussed how the fury of American women—from the suffragists to the abolitionists to Rosa Parks—has catalyzed major political movements.

“Many of these original explosive figures have been women who were angry at injustice,” Traister says, “and expressed it in ways that were powerful and persuasive.”

