Can Puerto Rico Rebuild Itself?

The time is now for Puerto Rico, according to its governor, Ricardo Rosselló. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to define Puerto Rico as an exciting place to innovate,” Rosselló says in a new video filmed at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival, in June. Rosselló goes on to explain how the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria has created an opening for the island’s revitalization. “I saw some folks that left the island for good,” Rosselló says, “and after the storm, they had a calling to go back to Puerto Rico and take their skill sets with them to start helping.”

