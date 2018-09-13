‘America Has Always Been a Tribal Society’

“Human beings are tribal,” says Amy Chua, Professor of Law at Yale Law School. “We're hardwired that way. We need to belong to groups.” The problem, Chua says, is when tribalism takes over a political system—and that’s just what is happening in America.

In a new video filmed at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival in June, Chua explains that, in an unprecedented fashion for America, whites are on the verge of losing their majority status, leading to “destructive political dynamics” that are difficult to curb.