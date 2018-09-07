A Great Social Experiment of the 21st Century

On November 6, 2012, Colorado voters passed Amendment 64. Two years later, recreational marijuana was legal. “No other state had ever done [this] before,” said Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper in an interview at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival in June. In the video above, Hickenlooper details his experience implementing what he describes as “one of the great social experiments of the first half of this century.”

