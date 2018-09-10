The Problem With Parents and Social Media

“So much of parents’ fear around social media use comes from this fear that their kids’ lives will be ruined forever,” says Ana Homayoun in the latest episode of Home School, The Atlantic’s animated video series about parenting. In episode five of the series, Homayoun, the author of Social Media Wellness, explains why this fear is mostly unfounded—and reveals the empowering alternative to restricting or monitoring children’s use of social media and technology.

