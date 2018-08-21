Why Your Kid Should Be a Rebel

Most parents dread the day their child is labeled “rebellious.” But Francesca Gino, a professor at Harvard Business School, hopes to change this negative connotation. Rather than regard rebels as troublemakers or outcasts, Gino argues, “effective rebels are people who challenge the status quo and break rules constructively, creating positive change in the process.” That’s why she believes that parents should, in fact, groom their kids to be rebels. In the latest episode of Home School, The Atlantic’s animated video series about parenting, Gino reveals why parents should teach kids to question the rules rather than take them for granted.

