‘Lessons’ From the Internet’s Most Violent Videos

Every day, John Correia combs through dozens of violent attacks caught on mobile phones, security cameras, CCTV, and police body cameras. The videos are sent to him by a legion of fans across the globe who seek his advice. After carefully analyzing each one, Correia breaks down lessons in self-defense videos, which he posts to his YouTube channel.

A former evangelical minister, Correia is on a mission to teach his followers how to avoid, survive, and “win” any violent altercation they may encounter. "If you can’t be safe, be dangerous," says Correia in this new documentary from The Atlantic.

