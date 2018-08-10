Presented by
Is the Dinosaur-Apocalypse Story Wrong?
Aug 10, 2018
The Atlantic
It’s a story we all learned as children: 66 million years ago, a six-mile-wide asteroid slammed into Earth with the force of 10 billion atomic bombs, unleashing giant fireballs, crushing tsunamis, continent-shaking earthquakes, and suffocating darkness—and driving dinosaurs extinct almost overnight. But is it true?
In fact, some scientists argue that this is a false narrative. Instead, they present an alternate scenario: the Deccan Volcanism hypothesis. Read Bianca Bosker’s full article, “The Nastiest Feud in Science,” from the September 2018 issue of The Atlantic.
Author: Caitlin Cadieux
