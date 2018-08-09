‘It’s Not About Sex; It’s About Power’

In 2013, Oregon State Senator Sara Gelser was working on a bill related to domestic worker rights when she alleges she was sexually harassed by another member of the state legislature. In an interview at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival, Gelser described to The Atlantic how the incident was recorded on video. “Another member actually came up behind him and said very loudly, ‘Get your hands off Senator Gelser,’” she said. The accused lawmaker denies these allegations.

Gelser goes on to explain how policymakers can help address harassment in the workplace. “I really got to learn first hand about how silence is a big part of what maintains cultures of sexual harassment,” she said.