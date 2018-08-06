Fear and Anxiety at Refugee Road

There are roughly 3,000 immigrants from Mauritania in Columbus, Ohio. They came to America fleeing persecution and slavery in the West African country. For years, ICE allowed even those with failed asylum claims to remain in the U.S. "Since Donald Trump has become president, more than 50 people I know have been detained and deported," says a local Mauritanian community leader.

A new documentary from The Atlantic, based on Franklin Foer’s article “How Trump Radicalized ICE,” visits an undocumented immigrant who says he would rather flee to Canada than risk deportation.