How Video Can Create a Just Society
Aug 04, 2018
The Atlantic
“We live, at the moment, in a country where basic rights are really being violated,” Yvette Alberdingk Thijm told The Atlantic at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival. Thijm is the Executive Director of WITNESS, a global team of activists that empowers citizens to use video and technology to protect and defend human rights. Thijm argues that bystander videos are a powerful addition to criminal processes across the world. “There's a real need to understand how video can help people prove what happened,” she said. “You have a right to film.”
