Animation

So You Want to Be a Comedian?

Aug 03, 2018 | 58 videos
Video by The Atlantic

In comedy, “there are no barriers to entry,” Hannibal Buress said in a recent interview with The Atlantic, animated in the video above. “You can just do it. Write. It's a pen and paper, or typing on a computer, or typing on your phone!”


Buress goes on to detail his experience earning his chops in stand-up, how he pitched a sketch to Saturday Night Live that failed miserably, and more.

Author: Tynesha Foreman

