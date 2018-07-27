Comey Is ‘Really Concerned’ About Trump’s Attacks on the FBI

“I’m really concerned… about the constant criticism and accusation from the president of the United States that the FBI and Department of Justice [are] corrupt,” James Comey said this June in an interview with The Atlantic at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival. The former FBI director goes on to explain how President Trump’s “attacks on the rule of law” have the effect of eroding trust in these institutions, which are undergirded by ideals of nonpartisanship and accountability.

We want to hear what you think. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.