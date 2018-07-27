Presented by

Quoted

Comey Is ‘Really Concerned’ About Trump’s Attacks on the FBI

Jul 27, 2018 | 19 videos
Video by The Atlantic

“I’m really concerned… about the constant criticism and accusation from the president of the United States that the FBI and Department of Justice [are] corrupt,” James Comey said this June in an interview with The Atlantic at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival. The former FBI director goes on to explain how President Trump’s “attacks on the rule of law” have the effect of eroding trust in these institutions, which are undergirded by ideals of nonpartisanship and accountability.

We want to hear what you think. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Author: Nicolas Pollock

About This Series

Big ideas from the Aspen Ideas Festival

Series

Tags