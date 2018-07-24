Secrets to a 90-Year Marriage

“We ought to believe in marriage as in the immortality of the soul,” wrote Honore De Balzac in The Physiology of Marriage. For Karim and Kartari Chand, this maxim rang especially true.

“I stumbled across their story about having one of the longest marriages in the world in a local newspaper,” said Glen Milner, who directed Elders, a documentary about the couple, both centenarians at the time of filming. “We met a few times for chapatis, veggie dahl, and tea. After a while, they finally gave in and let me bring a camera.”

Karim and Kartari tied the knot in India in 1925. Their marriage was arranged, according to Sikh tradition. 40 years later, the Chands moved to England. They have eight children and 27 grandchildren. When Karim passed away, in 2016, the couple had been married for 90 years. They are believed to have been in the world’s longest marriage.

“The dynamic between the two…was a beautiful thing to witness,” Milner told The Atlantic. “The tender caring for each other; the playful jokes directed both ways; the ease they have with one another.”