Trailer: The Fight to Reunify Separated Families

One month ago, Anita and her five-year-old son, Jenri, were separated at U.S.-Mexico border. “I haven’t talked to him—I know nothing about my son,” says Anita in this trailer for an upcoming Atlantic original documentary. “This whole thing is a nightmare.”

But pro bono attorney Jodi Goodwin is fighting for Anita. The film, premiering in August, follows Goodwin as she leads a team of lawyers pressing the government to reunite the more than 2,500 children still separated from their parents— including Anita’s son.

