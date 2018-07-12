‘It’s My Turn!’

“We want every kid to be generous,” says Dr. Laura Markham, author of Peaceful Parent, Happy Kids. But, according to Markham, if we force kids to share, they’re less likely to do so again. How, then, can a parent raise a generous child?

In the latest episode of Home School, The Atlantic’s animated video series about parenting, Markham reveals the surprising childrearing method that promotes not only generosity, but also resiliency.