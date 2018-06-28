Justice Stevens: Roe Will Be Overturned if Kennedy Retires

In a recent interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival, The Atlantic contributing editor Jeffrey Rosen reveals that before Justice Stevens retired, “[Stevens] told me...he thought Roe would be overturned if Justice Kennedy retired.” Rosen, who is the President and CEO of the National Constitution Center as well as a renowned law professor and scholar, goes on to explain that while the immediate effects on reproductive rights might be less dramatic in blue states, overturning the landmark Supreme Court decision would significantly restrict access to abortion for poor women in particular.

Rosen also discusses Anthony Kennedy’s legacy as a nonpartisan justice who was committed to the constitution “as a structure for bringing together citizens of different perspectives for civil dialogue and disagreement.”