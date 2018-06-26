White Racism Ignites Dynamite in Black Ghettos

In 1967, Stokely Carmichael and Charles Hamilton wrote an article in The Atlantic that traced the root of the frustration present in African-American ghettos to decades of systemic injustice. Today, over 65 percent of black people live in urban America, and that discontent has far from subsided.

“In order to understand the black ghetto—both its great problems and its capacity to become a key political force in urban America—we should take a brief look at the history of black migration to the North,” wrote Carmichael and Hamilton. An excerpt of their article has been animated in the video above.