When the Poor Turn Against the Poor

The American fairytale is far from enchanted, argues Matthew Stewart in his June 2018 cover story for The Atlantic. Power and wealth are concentrated in an anxious aristocracy, comprised of 10% of the population, that reigns by dividing the lower classes and pitting them against each other. It’s how most aristocracies throughout history have worked. It’s also how the American elite convinced 25 million non-slaveholding citizens to aid and abet them in slavery.

Can America ever live up to its promise of a government by and for the people?