Why You Should Argue in Front of Your Kids

May 11, 2018 | 2 videos
In this episode of Home School, Adam Grant, a psychologist at the Wharton School and New York Times best-selling author, explains why parents shouldn’t shield children from their disagreements. “We want to raise more kids who know how to argue… to solve differences and find creative solutions,” he says. In fact, exposing children to what Grant terms “thoughtful” conflict can have surprising long-term benefits.

An animated series on parenting in which experts explore cutting-edge ideas about raising children, child psychology, family relationships, and more.

