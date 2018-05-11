Presented by
Why You Should Argue in Front of Your Kids
May 11, 2018
In this episode of Home School, Adam Grant, a psychologist at the Wharton School and New York Times best-selling author, explains why parents shouldn’t shield children from their disagreements. “We want to raise more kids who know how to argue… to solve differences and find creative solutions,” he says. In fact, exposing children to what Grant terms “thoughtful” conflict can have surprising long-term benefits.
About This Series
An animated series on parenting in which experts explore cutting-edge ideas about raising children, child psychology, family relationships, and more.